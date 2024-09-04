SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 45.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:SKM opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

