Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 190.69% and a negative return on equity of 281.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

