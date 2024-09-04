Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.87

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.87 and traded as high as $34.33. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 144,352 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $126,488.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,028.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $126,488.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,028.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $157,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,226.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 95.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 238,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 103.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

