Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

