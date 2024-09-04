SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

DIA stock opened at $410.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $416.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

