SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SPEM stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

