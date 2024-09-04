SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stake Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

