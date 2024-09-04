SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

