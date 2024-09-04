Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 225,832 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

