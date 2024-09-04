Stellantis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,221 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,862 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 664.8% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 929,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 808,388 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Stellantis by 367.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 549,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,657,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 513,188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.