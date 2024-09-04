Stephen C. Chen Sells 19,464 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ DUOL opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
