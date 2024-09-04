Stephen C. Chen Sells 19,464 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

