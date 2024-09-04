STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

