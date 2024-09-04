Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,708 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 111% compared to the average volume of 17,847 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

