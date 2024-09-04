Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 94,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,169 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE T opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.45.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.