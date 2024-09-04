StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

