StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $191,320.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,697.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 51,153 shares of company stock worth $444,409 in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

