StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Issuer Direct
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- What is a support level?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.