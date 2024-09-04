StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.76. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

