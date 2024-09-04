StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.