Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 11,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

In related news, CEO Moishe Gubin acquired 9,529 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,813.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,604.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Strawberry Fields REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

