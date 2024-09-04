STV Group (LON:STVG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

STV Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,888.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.76. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.91).

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,222.22%.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.