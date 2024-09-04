Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,351,596. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.