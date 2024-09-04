Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 3.0 %

CTVA stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

