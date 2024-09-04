Summit Financial LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $341.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.19. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $345.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

