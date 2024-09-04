Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

