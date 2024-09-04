Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,254 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $395.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $397.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

