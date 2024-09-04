Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

