Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,444,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $145.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.