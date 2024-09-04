Summit Financial LLC Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $286.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

