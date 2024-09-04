Summit Financial LLC Buys 382 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CLX opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $162.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

