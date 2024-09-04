Summit Financial LLC Buys 979 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

