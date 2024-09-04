Summit Financial LLC Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV opened at $227.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

