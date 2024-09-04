Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.