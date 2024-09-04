Summit Financial LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $511,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Equifax by 291.7% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 47,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 1.5 %

Equifax stock opened at $302.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $308.54.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.