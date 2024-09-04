Summit Financial LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $548.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $570.34 and a 200-day moving average of $542.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

