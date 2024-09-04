Summit Financial LLC Has $455,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 66,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

