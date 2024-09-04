Summit Financial LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

