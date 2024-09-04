Summit Financial LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FI stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.58. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
