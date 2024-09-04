Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

