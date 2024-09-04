Summit Financial LLC Invests $273,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $481.83 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $509.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,998 shares of company stock worth $18,227,798 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

