Summit Financial LLC Invests $294,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after buying an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,143,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

