Summit Financial LLC Invests $409,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

