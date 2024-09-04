Summit Financial LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $799.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.30. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $812.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.