Summit Financial LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %
AutoZone stock opened at $3,143.06 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,047.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,992.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.