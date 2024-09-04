Summit Financial LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,143.06 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,047.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,992.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.