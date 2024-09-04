Summit Financial LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

