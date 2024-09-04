Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,722,000 after acquiring an additional 480,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,372,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

