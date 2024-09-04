Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,604 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

