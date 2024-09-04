Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

