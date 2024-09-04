Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $363.53 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.03. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

