Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $481.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

