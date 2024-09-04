Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

